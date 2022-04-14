Justice Ajay Tewari’s resignation accepted
The resignation of justice Ajay Tewari of the Punjab and Haryana high court has been accepted. The notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday.
Justice Tewari was the second senior judge of the high court after chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha. He was due to retire on April 6, 2022, but is learnt to have resigned due to personal reasons on March 15.
With this, the number of judges at the high court has come down to 48 against the sanctioned strength of 85.
A third-generation lawyer, justice Tewari graduated in law from Panjab University in 1982, before starting his practice. After 26 years of practice, he was elevated as an additional judge of the high court in July 2008.
10-year-old boy beaten by criminal lawyer at housing society in Thane
A 10-year-old boy of Sarovar Darshan Society in Naupada area of Thane was badly beaten by a criminal lawyer from the same society. On Tuesday evening, Ayush Gore was playing with his friends when the criminal lawyer, Chetan Patil, came inside the Sarovar society and started beating the youngster. Ayush's ear was badly hurt from the assault and he has been admitted to Kaushalya Hospital in Thane.
Ambedkar a great national hero, thought about entire society: Union minister Smriti Irani
Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday said Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was a great national hero who thought about the entire society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is realising the dream of Ambedkar's by serving the people constantly and ensuring that everyone gets equal rights, she said. Smriti Irani was expressing her views at a seminar at the Kashi region BJP office on Ambedkar's birth anniversary (Ambedkar Jayanti).
Only 0.01% in 18-45 years jabbed with precautionary vaccination dose against Covid in Kalyan Dombivli
Only 49 people have taken the precautionary dose after the paid doses were introduced for the 18-45 years age-group. This is only 0.01% of the targeted 8.32 lakh population in this category. In the 45 to 60 years age group, only 192 have taken the precautionary booster. The vaccination for 12-15 years, which was slow during the initial days, has picked up now with 15,854 first dose given in different schools.
Punjab man, left in lurch by wife, kidnaps marriage middleman’s son
A Sangrur man has been booked for allegedly kidnapping the son of a middleman who had arranged Harwinder Singh's' marriage three years ago. The accused has been identified as Harwinder Singh, 26, of Bedrukhan village in Sangrur, while the victim was identified as Karanbir Singh of Kanjhla village in the district. On Wednesday night, when Karanbir was returning home from Sangrur, Harwinder allegedly kidnapped him and demanded ₹26 lakh from the middleman.
Man kills minor girlfriend after blackmailing her, ends life later
Palghar: A 21-year-old male college student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after killing hShah's'minor neighbour inside a hotel room at Arnala, Virar. Later in the day, the Borivali Government Railway Police registered a case of accidental death after Shah's body was found on the tracks. Shah's parents have identified the body, said Sr PI Raju Mane of Arnala Coastal police.
