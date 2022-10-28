Justice finally delivered, say slain Sikh cop Sandeep Dhaliwal’s kin

After the death penalty was awarded to Robert Solis, the man convicted of murdering Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first turbaned Indian-American Sikh police officer in the US state of Texas while making a traffic stop in 2019, his kin in Kapurthala said they felt relieved as justice was finally delivered.

Pawanpreet Singh, Sandeep’s first cousin who hails from Sarai Khas village of Kapurthala district, said, “We feel some relief as his killer has been awarded the death penalty.”

He said Sandeep was always connected to his roots and preferred to visit his hometown every alternate year.