Justice finally delivered, say slain Sikh cop Sandeep Dhaliwal’s kin

Published on Oct 28, 2022 02:59 AM IST

Pawanpreet Singh, Sandeep Dhaliwal’s first cousin from Kapurthala, said, “We feel some relief as his killer has been awarded death penalty. Justice has finally been delivered.”

After the death penalty was awarded to Robert Solis, the man convicted of murdering Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first turbaned Indian-American Sikh police officer in the Texas while making a traffic stop in 2019, his kin in Kapurthala said they felt relieved as justice was finally delivered. (AP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

After the death penalty was awarded to Robert Solis, the man convicted of murdering Sandeep Dhaliwal, the first turbaned Indian-American Sikh police officer in the US state of Texas while making a traffic stop in 2019, his kin in Kapurthala said they felt relieved as justice was finally delivered.

Pawanpreet Singh, Sandeep’s first cousin who hails from Sarai Khas village of Kapurthala district, said, “We feel some relief as his killer has been awarded the death penalty.”

He said Sandeep was always connected to his roots and preferred to visit his hometown every alternate year.

Friday, October 28, 2022
