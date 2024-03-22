 Juvenile among 3 held for stabbing Class 9 student in Chandigarh’s Sector 39 - Hindustan Times
Juvenile among 3 held for stabbing Class 9 student in Chandigarh’s Sector 39

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The victim, a resident of Maloya Colony, remains under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, for stab injuries in the arms

A day after a 15-year-old Class 9 student was stabbed by three persons at a park outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 39, on Wednesday, police apprehended a juvenile and his two aides.

Two of the accused, Tushar and Abhishek, are residents of Maloya Colony, Chandigarh. (HT Photo )
The minor was sent to the Juvenile Home in Sector 25. The other accused were identified as Tushar and Abhishek, both residents of Maloya Colony. They are in police custody and facing a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, a resident of the same colony, remains under treatment at PGIMER for stab injuries in the arms. The two knives used in the crime were recovered from the assailants.

“The accused juvenile is a school dropout and had studied with the victim last year. The accused’s questioning revealed that an old rivalry was the reason behind the attack. The victim had a fight with them in Maloya last month. At that time, the victim and his associates had managed to overpower them. On Wednesday, the trio returned to avenge this,” said inspector Narinder Patial, SHO, Sector 39 police station.

Friday, March 22, 2024
