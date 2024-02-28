Juvenile among two held for Panchkula robbery bid

The Sector 26 crime branch team has apprehended two persons, including a juvenile, who supplied weapons used in the armed robbery bid that occurred at a jewellery shop in Madanpur, Sector 26, Panchkula, on February 15. So far nine persons, including two juveniles, involved in armed robberies in Tricity, have landed in the police net. (HT File Photo)

Along with the 17-year-old, police arrested Sajan Singh, a resident of Bihar. Both were arrested from Bihar on February 26.

So far nine persons, including two juveniles, involved in armed robberies in Tricity, have landed in the police net.

Recovery of 15 bullets of .765 mm bore were made from the juvenile. He is also involved in supplying arms and ammunition, said the police.

Police on February 21, along with a 16-year-old, had arrested Gurpreet, alias Guppi, 20, of Sector 17, Panchkula, Sahid, alias Mulla, 19, of Mauli Jagran, Raj, alias Sagar, 18, and Vipin, alias Nihal, 18, of Sector 26, Panchkula and Rajput, alias Pakaudi, from Uttar Pradesh. Two country-made pistols and 10 cartridges were recovered from them.

Police on February 25 had arrested the seventh accused Khadev, alias Shail, of Jind.

Sajan’s name came up during investigation

Police said the accused Gurpreet, Sahid and Rajpoot, during the investigation, had revealed that they purchased arms from Sajan.

Sajan, during the preliminary investigation, told the police that the arms supplied to the accused were purchased from the 17-year-old.

Police said that the accused were involved in firing at a jeweller in Madanpur in Sector 26, Panchkula. According to Dera Bassi resident Mohinderpal Singh’s complaint, he was closing his shop on Thursday when the robbers fired at him. He has been running the shop since 2006. He alleged that the robbers, one of whom was carrying a bag, fled after passers-by came to his aid. Singh added that the accused fired four more gunshots while fleeing. A case under Section 393 (attempt to commit robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

Accused Sajan was produced before the court in Panchkula and sent to judicial custody while the 17-year-old has been sent to a juvenile home in Ambala.