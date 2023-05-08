Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Juvenile booked for aiding two inmates’ escape

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 08, 2023 11:52 PM IST

According to the police, the 17-year-old hails from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh and had helped the inmates in scaling the walls of the prison by letting them stand on his shoulders

A day after two juveniles escaped from the observation home in Shimlapuri, police have booked a 17-year-old for aiding their escape. The police are also conducting raids in Amritsar and Patiala to arrest the escaped inmates.

The Shimlapuri police have registered a case under Section 223 of Indian Penal Code and Section 52 A of Prison Act against three inmates. (iStock)

According to the police, the 17-year-old hails from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh and had helped the inmates in scaling the walls of the prison by letting them stand on his shoulders.

Officials at the observation home said that the accused is being questioned. He was lodged at the observation home after being arrested under charges of abduction.

The two inmates who managed to escape, include a 16-year-old boy from Amritsar who was brought to observation home 10 days ago after he was arrested for theft while and a 19-year-old from Patiala who was facing trial in a case of drug peddling. He was lodged at the observation home since February.

The Shimlapuri police have registered a case under Section 223 (Escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) of Indian Penal Code and Section 52 A of Prison Act against three inmates following the complaint of Tarun Aggarwal, observation home superintendent.

