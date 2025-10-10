Edit Profile
    Kabaddi nationals begin today at Panjab University

    Davesh Moudgil, president of ACKFI, along with J.P. Sharma, founder general secretary of the federation since 1978, announced that the championship will follow a knockout format

    Published on: Oct 10, 2025 8:20 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    The 32nd national men’s and women’s circle kabaddi championship will be held from October 11 to 13 at the football ground of Panjab University. The event is being organised by the Amateur Circle Kabaddi Federation of India (ACKFI), which is affiliated with the World kabaddi federation and the Asian circle kabaddi federation.

    From left: Varun Kalra, ACKFI general secretary JP Sharma, ACKFI president Davesh Moudgil, and Jasjyot Singh Almast during the press conference at Chandigarh Press Club. (HT Photo)
    Davesh Moudgil, president of ACKFI, along with JP Sharma, founder general secretary of the federation since 1978, announced that the championship will follow a knockout format.

    The organisers informed that free boarding and lodging will be provided to all participants, along with prizes for the winning and runner-up teams in both the men’s and women’s categories. Participation certificates will be awarded to all players.

    In a first, cash prizes will be awarded across both categories. The men’s champions will receive 61,000, and the runners-up will take home 31,000. In the women’s category, the winners will get 41,000, while the runners-up will receive 31,000.

    States confirmed to participate include Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Assam. A selection process may be conducted during the event to form men’s and women’s teams for future international matches.

