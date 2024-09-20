Kabaddi player ends life in Jalandhar

A 29-year-old kabaddi player ended his life in a village under Shahkot sub-division on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday morning after the family broke into his room and retrieved his body. Deceased had an argument with a cop’s wife following which he was called to the Shahkot police station on Thursday. His family alleged that he was insulted so he took the extreme step.

A case has been registered against his friend Raman Kumar, working as a police constable, his wife Jyoti and another woman, all residents of Budhanwal village of the district.

In their complaint, the deceased’s parents alleged that he had heated arguments with Jyoti over some issues following which Raman and his mother filed a police complaint at the Shahkot police station. They alleged that he was called to the police station on Thursday where Raman, along with unidentified colleague(s), misbehaved with him and also insulted him.

“He returned after the village panchayat intervened. He narrated the whole incident to his family members following which he locked himself in his room. We retrieved his body after he didn’t open the door,” the complainants mentioned.

Investigating officer Aman Saini said the three were arrested on the basis of the FIR registered on the complaint of the deceased’s family. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination, he added.

Sections 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped.

(Help is just a call away. Dial 104 for medical consultation)