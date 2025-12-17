Kabaddi promoter shot dead in Mohali: Cops identify 2 shooters, cite ‘kabaddi control’ as reason

In a daring daylight execution that has sent shockwaves through the region, the Mohali police have identified two suspects involved in the murder of prominent kabaddi promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, popularly known as Rana Balachauria. Investigators have categoriaed the motive as a violent bid for “dominance” within the kabaddi tournament circuit. SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans during a press conference in Mohali on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The attack took place at approximately 5.30 pm on Monday at a sports ground in Sector 79, situated barely 300 metres from the Sohana Police Station. The venue was hosting a local kabaddi cup, and the murder was executed in front of hundreds of spectators. According to the police, the brazen nature of the crime—carried out without masks—was a deliberate attempt by the perpetrators to establish terror and control over kabaddi events.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans identified the primary accused as Aditya Kapur, alias Makhan, and Karan Pathak, alias Defaulter Karan. Both individuals are reportedly linked to organised crime groups led by gangsters Doni Bal and Lucky Patial. A third accomplice involved in the crime is yet to be identified.

The chilling details of the execution reveal a premeditated plan. The shooters arrived at the tournament on a motorcycle and seamlessly blended into the crowd by posing as fans. At the time of the incident, teams were warming up and the atmosphere was festive. The assailants approached Singh under the guise of wanting to take selfies with him. Reports suggest one of the shooters led him slightly away from the main group before firing a shot at point-blank range from behind.

The bullet struck Singh in the head and exited through his face, causing him to collapse instantly. Eyewitnesses described a scene of absolute carnage. “One was shot dead and the other got injured while trying to help him. Everyone ran to save their lives,” one witness recalled, noting the mass panic that ensued as hundreds of spectators fled the ground.

To ensure their escape and prevent the crowd from intervening, the shooters fired additional rounds into the air as they fled the scene. Although Singh was rushed immediately to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, doctors declared him brought dead.

The tragedy has been further compounded by allegations from the victim’s family, who claimed that Singh’s gold chain, bracelet, and licensed revolver went missing from the scene after he was shot. The police have confirmed they are verifying these claims as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bystander sustains 2 bullet injuries, survives

The gunfire also resulted in injuries to a bystander, Jagpreet Singh, a resident of Ropar and an associate of the victim. Jagpreet was shot in the thigh and abdomen while attempting to assist the fallen promoter. He was moved to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where his condition was described as stable. Despite his wounds, he remained conscious and was able to communicate with authorities.

In response to the murder, the Mohali police have formed 12 special teams tasked with capturing the fugitives. Raids are currently being conducted across multiple locations. While a social media post surfaced shortly after the murder naming the suspects, the SSP emphasised that the police are relying on forensic evidence and CCTV footage rather than digital claims.

Cops rule out Moose Wala link

“The motive behind the killing is dominance in kabaddi tournaments. This incident has no link whatsoever with the Sidhu Moosewala murder,” SSP Hans stated, addressing public speculation and social media rumors.

Following a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, Singh’s body was handed over to his grieving family. A massive procession was held as his remains were taken to his residence, with a large number of relatives, friends, and locals gathering to pay their final respects to the promoter, who had been married only ten days prior to his death.