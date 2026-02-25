Kaithal cop alleges harassment by senior over drugs; SP marks probe

A head-constable rank cop posted with the Kaithal police and part of an anti-drug awareness team has alleged that a DSP-rank officer was threatening him with a false narcotics case and mentally harassing him. SP Upasana said a probe has been marked to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.

In his Facebook post, the cop, Sunil Sandhu claimed that DSP Kalayat Lalit Yadav had allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false “smack” case and was mentally harassing him despite his impressive work on the anti-drug campaign.

Sandhu also wrote that he has been disturbed for several days and was facing threats for speaking the truth. “Should I support the truth or lie? I am being threatened. I have a family and small children,” he said.

The cop, who also calls himself a “social worker”, has a strong social media presence with nearly 8.89 lakh followers on Facebook and has been posting videos of his visit to various locations under the anti-drug campaign.

Reacting to this, SP Upasana said a probe has been marked to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.

Meanwhile, AAP’s national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said Haryana is increasingly becoming a new safe haven for criminals and that drug traffickers are roaming in the state.

Coming to the defence of Haryana Police constable, Dhanda said that a police official is receiving threats for stopping drugs and senior police officials are allegedly threatening to implicate him in false cases. “When a cop has to express his pain publicly on social media, one can imagine how openly the drug trade is operating in Haryana,” Dhanda said.