Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kaithal cop alleges harassment by senior over drugs; SP marks probe

    In his Facebook post, the cop, Sunil Sandhu claimed that DSP Kalayat Lalit Yadav had allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false “drug” case and was mentally harassing him

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 7:38 AM IST
    By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A head-constable rank cop posted with the Kaithal police and part of an anti-drug awareness team has alleged that a DSP-rank officer was threatening him with a false narcotics case and mentally harassing him.

    SP Upasana said a probe has been marked to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.
    SP Upasana said a probe has been marked to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.

    In his Facebook post, the cop, Sunil Sandhu claimed that DSP Kalayat Lalit Yadav had allegedly threatened to implicate him in a false “smack” case and was mentally harassing him despite his impressive work on the anti-drug campaign.

    Sandhu also wrote that he has been disturbed for several days and was facing threats for speaking the truth. “Should I support the truth or lie? I am being threatened. I have a family and small children,” he said.

    The cop, who also calls himself a “social worker”, has a strong social media presence with nearly 8.89 lakh followers on Facebook and has been posting videos of his visit to various locations under the anti-drug campaign.

    Reacting to this, SP Upasana said a probe has been marked to Guhla DSP Kuldeep Beniwal.

    Meanwhile, AAP’s national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said Haryana is increasingly becoming a new safe haven for criminals and that drug traffickers are roaming in the state.

    Coming to the defence of Haryana Police constable, Dhanda said that a police official is receiving threats for stopping drugs and senior police officials are allegedly threatening to implicate him in false cases. “When a cop has to express his pain publicly on social media, one can imagine how openly the drug trade is operating in Haryana,” Dhanda said.

    • Bhavey Nagpal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Bhavey Nagpal

      Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Kaithal Cop Alleges Harassment By Senior Over Drugs; SP Marks Probe
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes