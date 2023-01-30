Kaithal man dies after car falls into pond

A 27-year-old man was killed when the car he was driving fell into a pond at Peedal village of Kaithal district, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar of Kakrala village of the district. The police said that the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when he was returning to his village and the car fell into the pond.

The car was spotted by the villagers on Sunday morning and they informed the police.

Soon after getting the information, Cheeka police station in-charge Rajphool reached the spot along with a police team, and the car was taken out from the pond.

The family members of the deceased suspected that a vehicle had hit the car from the rear and it fell into the pond as the rear windshield of the car was also damaged.

Rajphool said that the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Kaithal’s civil hospital and the investigation has been started after registering a case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code.