Kaithal man held for Baba Siddique’s murder has criminal background: Police

The second man arrested in connection with the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique has been identified as Gurmel Singh, 26, a native of Narar village of Kaithal district. Police said the Kaithal man arrested for Baba Siddique’s murder has criminal background. (File)

Superintendent of police (SP) Rajesh Kalia said the accused has a criminal background and has three cases registered against him in Kaithal, including one for murder. Booked in 2019, he was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana high court in 2023 and walked out of Kaithal jail.

During his stint at jail, he was booked in a case after a mobile phone was seized from him in 2022.

Gurmel was earlier in August booked for allegedly assaulting a Kaithal resident and is wanted in the same case, the SP said.

The accused’s grandmother Phuli Devi, meanwhile, told the media persons in Kaithal that the family disowned him 11 years ago calling for exemplary punishment for him.

“His parents have passed away. The family has disowned him for the past 11 years,” the grandmother said.

Asked about his profession, his grandmother said Gurmel did no work and was in jail for four years before getting bail.

Mumbai Police have arrested two of the alleged assailants behind Siddique’s murder. Besides Gurmel Singh, Uttar Pradesh-native Dharmaraj Rajesh Kashyap was also arrested. The third accused, Shiv Kumar, is on the run and efforts are on to trace him, police said.

The trio have been booked under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including for murder and under provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.