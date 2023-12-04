Kaithal police to quiz Mumbai man for duping local

Kaithal police brought a Mumbai resident from Karnal Jail, on a production warrant, to quiz him for his alleged involvement in duping a local man of nearly ₹70 lakh and holding him captive in Kolkata last year, officials said on Sunday. The accused was allegedly part of an organised gang that had kidnapped some people in Kolkata on the pretext of sending them abroad and released them after snatching dollars from them and extorting money from their families. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused, identified as Sunil Kejriwal, a Mumbai resident, was taken into seven days of remand with the CIA-1 unit, a spokesperson said. A case was registered on the complaint of Vedpal at Pundri police station, he added.

The accused was allegedly part of an organised gang that had kidnapped some people in Kolkata on the pretext of sending them abroad and released them after snatching dollars from them and extorting money from their families. The gang operating from Mumbai and Kolkata was busted in 2022, and 15 accused were arrested.