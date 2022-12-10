Kaithal shopkeeper dies by ‘suicide’

A shopkeeper has allegedly ended his life by suicide at Harsola village of Kaithal district and had accused 94 people of forcing him to take the extreme step in his suicide note.

According to the police, the victim was found hanging in a room at his farm and also left a suicide note in which he had mentioned the names of 94 people of forcing him to kill himself over financial disputes.

The police said in the suicide note, the victim alleged that he had to suffer huge financial losses by investing in the cryptocurrency and the accused were harassing him.

Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed said, “As per the suicide note, we have registered a case under Sections 306, 34 and 506 of the IPC and the police investigation to verify the allegations is on.”