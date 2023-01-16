Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kaithal suicide: Villagers protest demanding action against 5 police officials

Kaithal suicide: Villagers protest demanding action against 5 police officials

Updated on Jan 16, 2023 01:11 AM IST

The family members of the deceased alleged that a team of Crime Investigation Agency of the Kaithal police was harassing the deceased and they also arrested his son , accusing him of stealing a mobile phone on January 13

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A day after a 40-year-old man killed himself in Bhagal village of Kaithal after he and his son were allegedly harassed by police officials, his family refused to cremate the body and held a protest along with fellow villagers demanding action against five cops.

The family members of the deceased alleged that a team of Crime Investigation Agency of the Kaithal police was harassing the deceased and they also arrested his son , accusing him of stealing a mobile phone on January 13.

The cops, led by an assistant sub inspector also threatened to arrest other members of the family in the case following which he ended his life, alleged Veerbhan, brother of the deceased.

On the complaint of Veerbhan, the police have registered an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) against ASI Pradeep and investigation is on, Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said.

Family members and fellow villagers of the deceased reached Kaithal and held a protest demanding that the FIR should be registered against all the five police officials, including driver, who reached the deceased’s residence, or they will continue the protest and will not cremate the body.

According to the protesters, the deceased had found a mobile phone on the road near his fields and he took it home and changed the sim card.

Later, the police accused him of stealing the mobile phone and took him in custody for interrogation.

Monday, January 16, 2023
