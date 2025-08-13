Kajheri man gets 20-year jail for rape of minor

A Kajheri resident has been awarded 20 years jail for raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl in 2022. On August 29, 2023, when the victim complained of stomach pain, her mother took her to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, for treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional sessions judge Yashika, dealing with rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, also slapped a ₹51,000 fine on him. The district legal services authority has been directed to pay ₹4 lakh compensation to the victim. The minor had given birth to a baby girl.

As per the prosecution, the convict, a resident of Sector-52, Kajheri village, knew the victim and had taken her to the forest area on the pretext of a walk, in November 2022. There, he raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.

On August 29, 2023, when the victim complained of stomach pain, her mother took her to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, for treatment. There, the doctors confirmed that the victim was pregnant. After this, a complaint was lodged with the police, on the basis of which the accused was arrested.

While passing the order, the court stated that courts are required to be sensitive towards the silent cries of the society and a balance has to be struck between the rights of the accused/convict and the cries of the prosecutrix/victim.

“In the present case, the accused had shown his wicked and evil mind by subjecting a minor victim to penetrative sexual assault. He is liable to be punished sternly,” the court observed.

The court convicted the accused under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which provides for punishment greater in degree as prescribed under provision of Sections 376(3) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also found guilty under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) for threatening the victim.