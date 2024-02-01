Kalpana Chawla remembered on her death anniversary

Students and staff members of Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal paid tributes to first female astronaut of the country Kalpana Chawla at a prayer meeting on her 21st death anniversary on Thursday. Students and staff members of Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal paid tributes to first female astronaut of the country Kalpana Chawla at a prayer meeting on her 21st death anniversary on Thursday. (HT Photo)

School principal Rajan Lamba said that chief guest Ashima Gakhar, principal Dyal Singh College awarded 10 girl students with ₹25,000 each, donated by Delhi-based ND Mehra Memorial Trust, Rupa and Company every year.

Lamba said the tragic loss of space shuttle Columbia, which disintegrated upon re-entering earth’s atmosphere, had killed all seven crew members including Chawla, who still inspires crores of Indians.