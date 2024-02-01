 Kalpana Chawla remembered on her death anniversary - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kalpana Chawla remembered on her death anniversary

Kalpana Chawla remembered on her death anniversary

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 01, 2024 10:49 PM IST

School principal Rajan Lamba said that chief guest Ashima Gakhar, principal Dyal Singh College awarded 10 girl students with ₹25,000 each, donated by Delhi-based ND Mehra Memorial Trust, Rupa and Company every year

Students and staff members of Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal paid tributes to first female astronaut of the country Kalpana Chawla at a prayer meeting on her 21st death anniversary on Thursday.

Students and staff members of Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal paid tributes to first female astronaut of the country Kalpana Chawla at a prayer meeting on her 21st death anniversary on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Students and staff members of Tagore Baal Niketan Senior Secondary School in Karnal paid tributes to first female astronaut of the country Kalpana Chawla at a prayer meeting on her 21st death anniversary on Thursday. (HT Photo)

School principal Rajan Lamba said that chief guest Ashima Gakhar, principal Dyal Singh College awarded 10 girl students with 25,000 each, donated by Delhi-based ND Mehra Memorial Trust, Rupa and Company every year.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Lamba said the tragic loss of space shuttle Columbia, which disintegrated upon re-entering earth’s atmosphere, had killed all seven crew members including Chawla, who still inspires crores of Indians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On