Kangana came to disaster-hit Mandi only for a photo-op: Negi

The controversy arising out of the “no cabinet, no funds” remark by BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut refuses to die down, as now state revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi has hit out against the actor-turned-politician, calling her recent visit to the devastation-hit Mandi as a “photo op”. BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut had visited the flood-affected areas in the district on July 7. (PTI)

“She just came to click a few photographs and left. People on the ground know who is really working and who’s just coming for a photo-op,” Negi, who is also the horticulture minister, said while talking to mediapersons on Wednesday.

He is the third leader from Congress to take a jibe at Kangana over her remark during her recent visit to Mandi to inspect the disaster-hit areas after PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh and Congress state president Pratibha Singh.

“She is an elected MP from that area and should have clarity on what she wants to do for her region. Earlier, she was asking Jai Ram Ji if the roads are open or not. Nobody knew when exactly she was planning to visit. Perhaps she came only after the roads were cleared,” said Negi.

‘Restoration, relief work underway in the state’

Providing an update on the disaster response in the state, Negi said that while there has been no major rainfall-related damage since last evening, the overall monsoon toll remains severe.

“As of today, around 1,200 houses both pucca and kutcha, have been damaged. Around 174 roads were blocked, and while some have been cleared, fresh landslides continue to occur. This is a daily process – roads open and then close again,” he said.

In Mandi district alone, around 45 JCB machines have been deployed to restore road connectivity. “PWD has also mobilised large machinery and is working round-the-clock to open blocked routes. Many potable water projects have been hit and are under restoration, but new disruptions are also happening,” he said.

Relief and restoration efforts are being carried out by multiple departments. “Our SDMs, tehsildars, patwaris and other revenue staff are all involved in relief work. NDRF, SDRF and even army teams are also engaged in remote areas. We currently have around 17 relief camps functioning, sheltering nearly 700 people. Some have been housed in local schools as part of emergency arrangements,” he said.

“We’ve prepared nearly 3,000 food packets and other essentials. Work is ongoing. Many people have lost their fields, orchards and cowsheds. While road connectivity will be restored soon, the real challenge is rehabilitation. That will take time, but we are fully committed to the task,” the minister assured.

Negi emphasised that local communities were also coming forward for help. “Not just relief, but rehabilitation is also our responsibility and we are doing our best,” said Negi who is also tribal development minister.