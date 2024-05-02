Kangana fires another salvo at Vikramaditya Singh

BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary seat Kangana Ranaut targeted her opponent Vikramaditya during the campaign at Tattapani in Karsog on Thursday and said Vikramaditya does not know how to respect women. BJP candidate from Mandi during election campaign in Karsog district on Thursday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“He did not treat his wife well and it has been learnt that he tortured her a lot,” she said while addressing a public meeting.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“It saddens me that the prince (Vikramaditya Singh) did not treat his wife well. Maybe they do not know how to respect women. His wife says that she was harassed in many ways,” she said.

“His mother Pratibha Singh, whom I consider as my mother, despite being a woman, her thinking towards women is not right. She said, somewhere, yesterday that the crowd which gathers to see Kangana will not vote for her (Kangana). The public just comes to see what beautiful fairy they have brought from Mumbai,” Kangana said.

“I am a girl from an ordinary family and I have also played in these streets in Himachal. People come to see the daughter of Himachal. Many people have not even seen my films and still they come,” she added.

Kangana further said the entire country wants to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time. “Wherever I go, people’s enthusiasm is visible and people are fed up with the false Sukhu government of the state and want a BJP government. Now even Congress leaders have realised that the public is not with them,” she said.