Kangana Ranaut calls herself a ‘messenger’ of Mandi’s people

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday announced that the development of the Mandi parliamentary seat will be her main poll plank, before expressing her desire to act as a “messenger” for her electorate. BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal’s Mandi Kangana Ranaut. (HT File)

The leader said she would raise their issues that concern the people of Mandi if she were to be elected to the Lok Sabha, adding, “I have attained success in my acting career and by the public’s blessing, I will attain success in my political career too.”

Ranaut, who toured the interior areas of Bharmour, said, “It’s just been a month since I entered politics, and I am getting love and blessing from people. I am trying to tour every part of the Mandi parliamentary segment.”

The actor-turned-politician reached Bharmour on a two-day visit, During a speech, labelled herself a “dakia (postman)” to underscored her resolve to maintain open lines of communication with constituents and raise their issues with the government.

During her speech, Ranaut also criticised the public works department and her Congress rival from the Mandi seat, Vikramaditya Singh, accusing him of shirking responsibility when approached by citizens with grievances. She alleged that Singh dismissed the concerns of constituents who sought assistance, indicating a lack of dedication to his role.

Ranaut highlighted the importance of respect for the role of a “dakia” emphasising the honour and dedication associated with the job. She reiterated her commitment to serving as a dedicated representative for the people and promised to raise their issues with the government diligently.

She praised Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and said she was in town to “feel the pulse” of the people.

Addressing an election rally at Mehla in the Bharmour assembly segment of the Chamba district, falling within the jurisdiction of the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Ranaut emphasised her commitment to being a proactive conduit between the electorate and the Lok Sabha.

Drawing attention to the challenges faced by Himachal, Ranaut criticised the state Congress government for its alleged mismanagement and inefficiency. She claimed that funds allocated by the union government for flood relief were misused, highlighting the need for accountable governance.

Urging voters to recognise the impact of their ballots, she emphasised the progress and development witnessed under Modi’s leadership. She encouraged constituents not to underestimate the power of their votes, stressing their contribution to the nation’s advancement.

Ranaut also highlighted the BJP’s commitments to marginalised communities, including promises outlined in the party’s manifesto, such as free rations for 80 crore people and the conversion of makeshift homes into permanent structures.