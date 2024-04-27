Kangana Ranaut disrespecting freedom fighters: Vikramaditya Singh

Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh in latest jibe at his opponent--Bollywood actress and BJP’s Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut, said that she lacks an understanding of history and facts. Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Himachal’s Mandi seat Vikramaditya Singh. (ANI)

“When did India get freedom? Who was our first Prime Minister? Even a child knows these things,” Vikramaditya said during his speech at Balh assembly constituency in Mandi on Friday.

Singh, who started his election campaign in Mandi on Thursday, also criticised an earlier statement made by Kangana suggesting that India got freedom in 2014. “What freedom did India achieve in 2014? Are you disrespecting the sacrifices of our freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country?” he questioned. “She describes India’s freedom in 1947 as mere ‘bheekh’ (alms). This is an insult to the sacrifices of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and others,” he added.

Vikramaditya further said, “I want to remind you (Kangana) that your remarks have even insulted Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Our country became a nuclear power during his tenure and we respect him for that. Only to make one person happy, you have disrespected even the BJP leaders.”

Singh while addressing the public said that workers are our identity and strength. My father respected every worker of the party and I have learned the same thing from him. “I have come here to seek your blessings. We are moving forward with a new vision to serve our people. I request you to work on your booths and panchayat level and we will surely emerge victorious. We will become your voice in the Parliament,” he said, adding that the victory will not be mine, it will be your and the party’s victory.

Congress promotes nepotism: Kangana

Kangana, meanwhile, said that the Congress party promotes nepotism by providing political opportunities only to family members of its leaders.

She was at a Panna Pramukh Programme in Baldwara, her native Sarkaghat of Mandi.

She emphasised that within the BJP, even ordinary citizens and party workers are given electoral tickets. “Congress party leaders,” she remarked, “doubt the integrity of the army, demean women and disparage our revered figure Lord Rama as imaginary. Under their governance, numerous scandals unfolded, whereas since 2014, the nation hasn’t encountered any such malfeasance,” Kangana noted.