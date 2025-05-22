Kangra Agniveer dies in Kargil landslide

A 25-year-old Agniveer from Himachal’s Kangra district died in a landslide while he was on duty in the Drass sector of Kargil, officials said on Wednesday. The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are expected to reach his native village in Kangra on Thursday. (Representational image )

According to officials, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Halun village in Thural panchayat of Sulah assembly segment, was serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and lost his life in a landslide on May 20.

The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are expected to reach his native village on Thursday, where his last rites will be conducted with full military honours, they said.

Vandana Kumari, head of Thural panchayat, confirmed the incident and expressed her condolences. “We were informed by a soldier from the area. The whole village stands with the grieving family,” she said.

Naveen had joined the army two years ago through an open rally recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme.His father, Rajmal, also served the nation as a Havildar in the 13 JAK Rifles and passed away four years ago due to cancer.

According to family, Naveen had spoken to his mother over the phone on the morning of May 19. He had last visited home in July 2024.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief over Kumar’s demise. Agnihotri conveyed his condolences and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

With PTI inputs