Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kangra Agniveer dies in Kargil landslide

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
May 22, 2025 07:14 AM IST

According to officials, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Halun village in Thural panchayat of Sulah assembly segment in Kangra, was serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and lost his life in a landslide in Kargil on May 20

A 25-year-old Agniveer from Himachal’s Kangra district died in a landslide while he was on duty in the Drass sector of Kargil, officials said on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are expected to reach his native village in Kangra on Thursday. (Representational image )
The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are expected to reach his native village in Kangra on Thursday. (Representational image )

According to officials, Naveen Kumar, a resident of Halun village in Thural panchayat of Sulah assembly segment, was serving with the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and lost his life in a landslide on May 20.

The mortal remains of the deceased soldier are expected to reach his native village on Thursday, where his last rites will be conducted with full military honours, they said.

Vandana Kumari, head of Thural panchayat, confirmed the incident and expressed her condolences. “We were informed by a soldier from the area. The whole village stands with the grieving family,” she said.

Naveen had joined the army two years ago through an open rally recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme.His father, Rajmal, also served the nation as a Havildar in the 13 JAK Rifles and passed away four years ago due to cancer.

According to family, Naveen had spoken to his mother over the phone on the morning of May 19. He had last visited home in July 2024.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed grief over Kumar’s demise. Agnihotri conveyed his condolences and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

With PTI inputs

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kangra Agniveer dies in Kargil landslide
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On