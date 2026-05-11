Kangra girl tops Himachal Class 10 board exams; girls outperform boys

Girls have once again outperformed boys in the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result for which was declared on Sunday. Anmol from AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra, in Kangra district secured the first rank with 99.86%. (HT Photo)

Anmol from AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra, in Kangra district secured the first rank with 99.86%. The second spot is shared by Abhinav Mehta of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Missran, Purnima Sharma of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bilaspur, and Roohani Dhiman of Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Missran. They have secured 99.71% marks.

Ashwika Sharma of Neelam Public Senior Secondary School, Bihru, and Alisha Thakur of Oxford School, Kotli, have shared the third spot with 99.57%

A total of 93,661 students appeared in the exam and the overall pass percentage of this year is 83.87%. The Class 10 board examination was conducted in March. A total of 107 students are there in the top 10 list out of which 83 are girls. There are only 3 boys among the 18 students who have found a place in the top five positions.

Of the total 48,097 male candidates who appeared for the exam, 39,701 passed, taking the pass percentage among boys to 82.54%. Among the total 45,079 female candidates who appeared for the exam, 38,449 passed, taking the pass percentage among girls to 85.29%.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated the students who have cleared the Class 10 examination. Appreciating the meritorious students for their achievements, the CM said that the results were a testament to their hard work and devotion towards studies.

Overall pass percentage increases

The overall pass percentage has shown a steady rise over the last three years. It was 74.6% in 2024, which increased to 79.8% in 2025, and this year it witnessed a further jump to 83.87%. The last time the Class 10 board examinations recorded a pass percentage of over 80% was in 2023, when it stood at 89.7%. Prior to that, the pass percentage was 87.50% in 2022 and 99.7% in 2021.

HPBoSE secretary Dr Vishal Sharma said, “For the convenience of the candidates, copies of certificates are also being made available on Digilocker by the board. Students who have passed are eligible for optional improvement, and compartment students are eligible for essential improvement in the second examination. The schedule for submission of application forms for the second examination will be issued separately.”