Kangra JCO cremated with full military honours

Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, a junior commissioned officer from Shahpur in Himachal’s Kangra district who was killed Poonch, was on Sunday cremated with military honours in his native village. Army personnel carry the mortal remains of Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, who lost his life in cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army, during his last rites in Kangra on Sunday. (ANI)

Posted with the 25 Punjab Regiment, he was killed during Pakistan shelling before the ceasefire was announced. He was set to retire in August. His body reached Sihalpuri village at 2 pm, where hundreds of people attended the funeral procession. His son Abhishek Kumar lit the pyre.

Assembly speaker Kuldeep Pathania, agriculture minister Chander Kumar, Kangra MP Rajiv Bhardwaj, local MLA Kewal Singh Pathania and government officials arrived to pay tributes to the JCO.