Kangra tops in HP dist good governance index

The Kangra district has bagged the top position in the Himachal Pradesh District Good Governance Index (HPDGGI) annual report-2022, released by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presenting the award to Kangra DC Nipun Jindal in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The index framework covered eight themes, 19 focus subjects and 90 critical governance indicators, including implementation of welfare schemes and programmes, a statement said.

Kangra bagged the first prize of ₹50 lakh, while Hamirpur ranked second with a prize money of ₹35 lakh and Lahaul-Spiti received the third prize of ₹25 lakh.

The prizes were received by the respective deputy commissioners. The report on the index has been prepared by the department of economics and statistics on the basis of the data of 12 districts, collected to assess the comparative performances of all districts.

Himachal is the first state in the country which has started to measure the quality of governance in vital sectors. The index includes eight themes namely essential infrastructure, support to human development, social protection, women and children, crime, law and order, environment, transparency and accountability and economic performance.The chief minister said since districts function as the basic unit of field administration and governance, their performances must be measured for inclusive development. “Good government with good governance was imperative for the welfare of people of the state and there is a need to change the development model to meet the forthcoming challenges,” he asserted.

Chief secretary Prabodh Saxena said that the index helps in identifying strong and weak areas for immediate improvement and measuring progress by ranking districts.

Set up integrated police posts in border areas: CM

Sukhu on Tuesday directed to expedite the flagship projects launched by the state government and complete them in a time-bound manner. He was presiding over the conference of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all districts.

Sukhu reviewed various flagship projects of the state government and urged for strengthening law and order and tightening the noose around illegal mining activities in the state.

The CM also reviewed the progress being made for the implementation of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, e-charging stations, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools and other major schemes. Directions were issued to crack down heavily on the illegal mining and take help of drones and to create integrated police posts of the border areas with the posts of excise and taxation and forest department.

