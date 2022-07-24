Kanwariya killed, five injured in road accident near Kaithal
A-31-year-old kanwariya was killed and five others sustained injuries as a truck hit their pick-up truck near Keorak village on the Hisar-Chandigarh highway. The deceased has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Hisar.
The police said that there were around 20 people in the pick-up truck going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar. The five injured namely Gagan, Sunil Chatuala, Narender, Amit and Harish, all residents of Hisar, have been hospitalised and their condition was said to be stable.
Praveen Kumar, brother of the deceased, said they were going to bring “kanwar” from Haridwar and a truck bearing Rajasthan registration number hit their vehicle early Saturday morning.
Mahipal Singh, in-charge of the Keorak police post, said the accident took place around 3.15 am they were going to Haridwar from Hisar.
He said that the driver of the truck managed to flee after the accident but the police have registered a case under Sections 304 A, 337 and 279 of the IPC against the unknown truck driver and the truck has been impounded.
He said that the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem at the Kaithal civil hospital.
-
Haryana panchayat polls to be held in September
Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday announced that the election to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held as per schedule in September across the state. There are 6,288 panchayats in Haryana which elect 62,022 panches, 22 presidents and 488 members of zila parishad, 143 presidents and 3,080 members of panchayat samitis. Singh said that training of polling and counting of votes will be given to the employees in advance.
-
Fire in Kurukshetra hotel room: Kaithal man succumbs to burn injuries
A day after a 29-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries while a man sustained serious burn injuries as the hotel room, they were staying in caught fire near Brahma Sarovar of Kurukshetra, the man also succumbed to his burn injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh. The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar of Taragarh village of Kaithal and he was posted as a clerk in the army.
-
PSPCL issues notification for 300 free power units a month
Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Saturday issued a notification of providing 300 units to free power to state consumers per month. State power minister Harbhajan Singh said he notification entails granting free 600 units of electricity bimonthly (300 units per month) to all domestic consumers. As per the notification, in case of bimonthly consumption of up to 600 units (300 units per month), there would be zero bill for all domestic consumers.
-
Punjab, Haryana receive surplus rains as monsoon picks up pace
Chandigarh: Most of Haryana and Punjab, the grain bowl of India, received surplus rains between June 1 and July 22 as monsoon activity in the two states picked up pace in the last few weeks. The monsoon accounts for around 70% of the country's annual rainfall and irrigates 60% of its net sown area. Nearly half of India's population depends on agriculture directly or indirectly.
-
Swapping CEO’s hat for devotee’s
While growing up in a Maharashtrian household, I often heard about the fabled Warkari yatra—the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur to honour Vithoba. All these fancies were before work, family and Mumbai took over my life. Just to put things in perspective, let me put down a few markers that define the yatra: it's a 21-day-long journey that celebrates a tradition dating over 700 year. Its present format is roughly 200 years old.
