Kapal Mochan mela begins in Yamunanagar

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 05, 2022 02:06 AM IST

At least 10 lakh pilgrims expected. Thirty-six stalls have been put-up by different government departments and NGOs at the mela site.

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Divisional commissioner, Ambala, Renu S. Phulia on Friday inaugurated the five-day Kapal Mochan mela in Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur region. Deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda said that at least 10 lakh pilgrims were expected to reach the fair this year that is spread over 126 acres of land. Thirty-six stalls have been put-up by different government departments and NGOs at the mela site.

Saturday, November 05, 2022
