Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kapurthala: 2 robbery accused held after shootout

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2025 07:56 AM IST

Police have arrested two robbery accused following an encounter in Dhilwan village of Kapurthala district on Tuesday

Kapurthala : Police have arrested two robbery accused following an encounter in Dhilwan village of Kapurthala district on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two robbery accused following an encounter in Dhilwan village of Kapurthala district on Tuesday.
Police have arrested two robbery accused following an encounter in Dhilwan village of Kapurthala district on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said both the accused suffered injuries in a retaliatory fire by the police.

The accused have been identified as Labh Singh and Joga Singh of Latianwal village of the district.

Toora said the accused were presently under medical observation.

“Acting on the tip-off, the police team intercepted the accused near Dhilwan village and signalled them to stop. The accused tried to flee but their motorcycle slipped in the melee following which the accused opened fire at the police teams,” Toora said. He added that the accused were wanted in multiple cases of robbery and snatching on the gunpoint.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols and three live rounds from their possession.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kapurthala: 2 robbery accused held after shootout
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On