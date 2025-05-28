Kapurthala: 2 robbery accused held after shootout

Kapurthala : Police have arrested two robbery accused following an encounter in Dhilwan village of Kapurthala district on Tuesday. Police have arrested two robbery accused following an encounter in Dhilwan village of Kapurthala district on Tuesday.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said both the accused suffered injuries in a retaliatory fire by the police.

The accused have been identified as Labh Singh and Joga Singh of Latianwal village of the district.

Toora said the accused were presently under medical observation.

“Acting on the tip-off, the police team intercepted the accused near Dhilwan village and signalled them to stop. The accused tried to flee but their motorcycle slipped in the melee following which the accused opened fire at the police teams,” Toora said. He added that the accused were wanted in multiple cases of robbery and snatching on the gunpoint.

Police have recovered two country-made pistols and three live rounds from their possession.