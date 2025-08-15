Kapurthala drug smuggler detained under PIT-NDPS Act

The Kapurthala police have taken a notorious drug smuggler into one-year preventive detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS), officials said on Thursday. Preventive detention orders have been issued by the competent authority under Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act against Gurnam Singh, a resident of Sainchan village in Sultanpur Lodhi of Kapurthala district.

“Section 3 of the PIT-NDPS Act empowers the government to take smugglers into preventive custody to stop them from engaging in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Accused Gurnam Singh was actively involved in the peddling of drugs and had three cases under the commercial quantity NDPS Act registered against him. This action will help in breaking the drug trafficking chain in the area,” DGP Yadav said.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora added that drug peddler Gurnam hails from a drug hotspot village and has a well-connected network in other hotspot villages, in which he was carrying on his illegal drug business.

“Accused Gurnam has been detained under the PIT-NDPS Act for one year and has been sent to Central Jail, Bathinda, for strict monitoring,” he said.

Toora said that Gurnam was also convicted in one case when he was arrested with 250 grams of heroin in 2016. “Apart from this, the accused was arrested with 2 kg of heroin in March 2017, and 400 grams of heroin in September 2021,” he said.