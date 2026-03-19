Kapurthala medical college to be ready by March 2028, says minister Balbir

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday announced that a new government medical college will be set up on the premises of the district hospital complex in Kapurthala. The construction of the GMC will be completed within 24 months by March 2028. (HT File)

“The construction of the new facility, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji State Institute of Medical Sciences, will commence on March 25. All formalities, including the tendering process, have been completed, and work orders have been issued to the executing agencies. The construction will be completed within 24 months by March 2028,” the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

“The project, which will be established at a total cost of ₹275 crore, will feature a 300-bed hospital and a medical college with an annual intake of 100 MBBS students, significantly bolstering the state’s medical education capacity and ensuring that students from Punjab do not have to seek costly alternatives abroad,” the minister said.

Dr Balbir said that to further strengthen the healthcare network in the region, the government hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi will be upgraded as an urban centre, and the government hospital in Begowal will be upgraded as a rural centre. Both will be attached to the new medical college in Kapurthala.

“This institute will provide direct employment to over 1,000 people. The project to be established over an area of more than 5 lakh square feet, will include six major operation theatres, a 500-capacity auditorium, advanced diagnostic facilities such as MRI and CT scan, a central lab, a blood bank, and modern teaching departments equipped with skill labs and museums,” he added.