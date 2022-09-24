Kapurthala: Woman held for giving ‘shelter’ to absconding ex-cop

A woman was arrested by the Ferozepur police in Kapurthala for allegedly giving shelter to former inspector Parminder Singh Bajwa, who is an absconder in a drug case.

DSP Yadwinder Singh said the Ferozepur police had recovered narcotics from the residence of Bajwa around two months ago. “A woman identified as Gurpreet Kaur was also named in the case and the police received a tip-off that Kaur is giving shelter to Bajwa in Kapurthala. When raided, Kaur started consuming poison and was admitted to a civil hospital. After being declared fit by the doctors, police arrested her where she started a high-voltage drama and refused to go with the police,” he said.

A case was also registered against her under Sections 22 of the NDPS Act and Sections 212 and 216 of the IPC, the DSP said.

However, Kaur alleged that she wanted to die as the police forcefully entered her house and levelled false allegations against her. She also claimed that the police harassed her and gave something poisonous to her. She also claimed to be the second wife of Bajwa.