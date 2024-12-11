Karamjeet Singh assumes charge as Guru Nanak Dev University VC

Karamjeet Singh on Tuesday assumed the position of vice chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and shared his vision for taking the university ahead to mark its global presence. He emphasised cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and introducing skill-based courses to equip students with employable and entrepreneurial capabilities. Singh underlined the university’s responsibility to address societal problems and contribute to holistic community development. (HT File)

While interacting with media, he affirmed his commitment to enhancing this university’s global presence by aligning its academic and research programmes with global standards.

While talking about priorities for excellence, he emphasised the importance of integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and introducing skill-based courses to equip students with employable and entrepreneurial capabilities. Acknowledging the pivotal role of research and innovation, he stressed the need to excel in both scientific and social sciences research, fostering innovation that addresses contemporary challenges.

He identified increasing Punjab’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education as a key goal. Currently at 29.1%, his aim aligns with the government of India’s target achieving GER of 50%. He said that special focus will be given to extending online education to students in remote areas, as well as providing higher education opportunities to marginalised groups, including the downtrodden and underprivileged, differently-abled individuals and jail inmates.

Singh underlined the university’s responsibility to address societal problems and contribute to holistic community development.

To increase enrollment, especially in constituent colleges, GNDU will introduce more skill-based courses to align education with industry demands to generate revenue for the smoother conduct of the day-to-day activities, he added.