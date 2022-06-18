Karnal bank manager arrested for fraud
A former manager of Central Bank of India’s Karnal branch has been arrested for allegedly cheating account holders with the help of a woman employee by enhancing their credit limit and sanctioning loans in their name, police said on Friday. Fraud of ₹2.35 crore has been committed by opening fake bank accounts, the police added.
The accused are Krishan Kumar of Teonta village in Kaithal and Vaishali Chauhan, assistant branch manager, who is a resident of Delhi. They were posted at the Central Bank of India’s Sector-7 branch here and have booked under sections 406, 420, 467, 471, and 120B of the IPC.
The police said that in his complaint, Deepak Yadav, present manager of the bank, alleged that during his stay as manager between 2019 and April 2022, he, along with Vaishali and others, misused the limit of bank account holders.
During an internal investigation, it was found that ownership of various forwarders debt recovery services (FDRS) was changed without customers’ mandate in favour of those to whom overdraft limits were sanctioned through which fictitious accounts were opened consequently in CBS system by Krishan Kumar, the then branch head, and Vaishali Chauhan.
The complainant also mentioned involvement of more people in the case and alleged that accused in connivance with other maliciously cheated the bank by committing such acts. It is a clear case of fraud , criminal breach of trust and forgery committed by all the accused persons and further it is cheating and misrepresentation for purposeful gain, reads the FIR.
The police said he was arrested from his residence and he confessed to the crime. The police said he was produced in a court and sent to five-day police remand for further interrogation. Arrest of more people is likely in the case, they added.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics