Karnal bank manager arrested for fraud

A former manager of Central Bank of India’s Karnal branch has been arrested for allegedly cheating account holders with the help of a woman employee by enhancing their credit limit and sanctioning loans in their name, police said on Friday. Fraud of ₹2.35 crore has been committed by opening fake bank accounts, the police added.

The accused are Krishan Kumar of Teonta village in Kaithal and Vaishali Chauhan, assistant branch manager, who is a resident of Delhi. They were posted at the Central Bank of India’s Sector-7 branch here and have booked under sections 406, 420, 467, 471, and 120B of the IPC.

The police said that in his complaint, Deepak Yadav, present manager of the bank, alleged that during his stay as manager between 2019 and April 2022, he, along with Vaishali and others, misused the limit of bank account holders.

During an internal investigation, it was found that ownership of various forwarders debt recovery services (FDRS) was changed without customers’ mandate in favour of those to whom overdraft limits were sanctioned through which fictitious accounts were opened consequently in CBS system by Krishan Kumar, the then branch head, and Vaishali Chauhan.

The complainant also mentioned involvement of more people in the case and alleged that accused in connivance with other maliciously cheated the bank by committing such acts. It is a clear case of fraud , criminal breach of trust and forgery committed by all the accused persons and further it is cheating and misrepresentation for purposeful gain, reads the FIR.

The police said he was arrested from his residence and he confessed to the crime. The police said he was produced in a court and sent to five-day police remand for further interrogation. Arrest of more people is likely in the case, they added.