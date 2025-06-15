Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Karnal boy tops Haryana in NEET UG, gets AIR 11

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jun 15, 2025 07:54 AM IST

In the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Arsh Gandhi topped the state and scored 674 out of 720, securing 99.99 percentile.

Arsh Gandhi of Karnal, secured all India rank (AIR 11) in the recently conducted NEET UG 2025.

Arsh Gandhi (HT Photo)
Arsh Gandhi (HT Photo)

In the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA), he topped the state and scored 674 out of 720, securing 99.99 percentile.

His parents Dr Arun Gandhi and Dr Meenu Gandhi are practicing doctors at their own private hospital in Karnal. He took coaching from a private institute in Karnal that celebrated this endeavour.

Arsh said that he always dreamed of clearing NEET with merit and his efforts have finally paid off.

“I prepared for NEET along with my board exams for two whole years and took coaching from Karnal, instead of going to Delhi or Kota,” he added.

The student credited his teachers, family and friends for the support.

Apart from NEET, Arsh also scored 99.74 percentile in JEE mains and 95% in the boards exams.

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
