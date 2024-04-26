 Karnal campaign: Haryana CM Saini’s wife pitches in, holds corner meetings - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnal campaign: Haryana CM Saini’s wife pitches in, holds corner meetings

ByBhavey Nagpal, Karnal
Apr 26, 2024 07:54 AM IST

Haryana CM Saini’s wife chaired a number of corner meetings, attended social gatherings, had tea at residences of party workers and addressed youngsters including first-time voters, at a privately-owned skill centre.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini campaigned vigorously on Thursday and attended 10 election events in Karnal assembly from where her MP husband will contest the byelection to become an MLA.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini campaigned vigorously on Thursday and attended 10 election events in Karnal assembly from where her MP husband will contest the byelection to become an MLA. (HT Photo)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini campaigned vigorously on Thursday and attended 10 election events in Karnal assembly from where her MP husband will contest the byelection to become an MLA. (HT Photo)

She chaired a number of corner meetings, attended social gatherings, had tea at residences of party workers and addressed youngsters including first-time voters, at a privately-owned skill centre.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Eyeing women voters, the party has deputed chairperson of the Haryana Backward Classes Welfare Corporation, Nirmal Bairagi, former two-time Karnal mayor Renu Bala, former chief minister’s media coordinator Jagmohan Anand’s wife, Rekha Anand, former councillor Megha Bhandari and other local women leaders to accompany Suman on her programmes.

Just like any other party leader, Suman is banking heavily on “CM City” plank, urging the public to ensure that the tag remains with Karnal, and her husband is elected.

At a corner meeting outside the residence of former member of Karnal municipal corporation, Rajni Parocha, she said, “I’m here to invite you to cast your vote on May 25. Like in a family, we send an invitation; here I’m with the message from your family. Do vote and ensure that you send one Kamal (lotus, party symbol) to Delhi and the other to Chandigarh’s CM house. We have opened CM house for you and will address every complaint of yours. Karnal has been a CM City, and you will make sure that it remains CM City.”

Suman emphasised that people have trust in her party and have seen the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state.

“I’m seeing tremendous support for the party. Women, who usually avoid coming out alone, have thronged are meetings in large numbers. Not only women, but we also have support from every section and every community, for whom our governments have worked,” she said.

On being asked if her campaign is only limited for her husband or for Khattar as well, she said, “I’m seeking votes for kamal.”

Elected in 2014 as an MLA from Karnal and then chosen as chief minister of the state twice, Khattar resigned from the post and as a legislator last month.

This was done to accommodate newly sworn Saini, also party’s state president and MP from Kurukshetra. Later, the party also named Khattar as its Lok Sabha nominee from Karnal replacing one-time MP Sanjay Bhatia.

Now, the Karnal assembly segment will vote consecutively for parliamentary and byelection seat on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Bhavey Nagpal

    Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Karnal campaign: Haryana CM Saini’s wife pitches in, holds corner meetings
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On