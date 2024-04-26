Karnal campaign: Haryana CM Saini’s wife pitches in, holds corner meetings

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini campaigned vigorously on Thursday and attended 10 election events in Karnal assembly from where her MP husband will contest the byelection to become an MLA. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s wife Suman Saini campaigned vigorously on Thursday and attended 10 election events in Karnal assembly from where her MP husband will contest the byelection to become an MLA. (HT Photo)

She chaired a number of corner meetings, attended social gatherings, had tea at residences of party workers and addressed youngsters including first-time voters, at a privately-owned skill centre.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Eyeing women voters, the party has deputed chairperson of the Haryana Backward Classes Welfare Corporation, Nirmal Bairagi, former two-time Karnal mayor Renu Bala, former chief minister’s media coordinator Jagmohan Anand’s wife, Rekha Anand, former councillor Megha Bhandari and other local women leaders to accompany Suman on her programmes.

Just like any other party leader, Suman is banking heavily on “CM City” plank, urging the public to ensure that the tag remains with Karnal, and her husband is elected.

At a corner meeting outside the residence of former member of Karnal municipal corporation, Rajni Parocha, she said, “I’m here to invite you to cast your vote on May 25. Like in a family, we send an invitation; here I’m with the message from your family. Do vote and ensure that you send one Kamal (lotus, party symbol) to Delhi and the other to Chandigarh’s CM house. We have opened CM house for you and will address every complaint of yours. Karnal has been a CM City, and you will make sure that it remains CM City.”

Suman emphasised that people have trust in her party and have seen the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country and by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the state.

“I’m seeing tremendous support for the party. Women, who usually avoid coming out alone, have thronged are meetings in large numbers. Not only women, but we also have support from every section and every community, for whom our governments have worked,” she said.

On being asked if her campaign is only limited for her husband or for Khattar as well, she said, “I’m seeking votes for kamal.”

Elected in 2014 as an MLA from Karnal and then chosen as chief minister of the state twice, Khattar resigned from the post and as a legislator last month.

This was done to accommodate newly sworn Saini, also party’s state president and MP from Kurukshetra. Later, the party also named Khattar as its Lok Sabha nominee from Karnal replacing one-time MP Sanjay Bhatia.

Now, the Karnal assembly segment will vote consecutively for parliamentary and byelection seat on May 25.