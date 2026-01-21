Karnal: Car dealer’s aide held for his murder

Almost a week after the body of a car dealer from Mohali was found in Shahabad of Kurukshetra, the Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested his aide for allegedly killing the man and dumping his body near the rail tracks. With the help of ID cards, the deceased was later identified as Rajesh Chopra, a native of Chandigarh, who was currently residing in Mohali. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused was identified as Monu alias Lukka, a resident of Gohana in Sonepat, who was arrested by the GRP team from the platform yard of Ambala Cantonment railway station, a police spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, a body was found with the throat-slit on January 15, among a cluster of eucalyptus trees next to the railway tracks near Aman hotel causing a sensation in the area.

With the help of ID cards, the deceased was later identified as Rajesh Chopra, a native of Chandigarh, who was currently residing in Mohali.

A team led by Kurukshetra GRP in-charge Inspector Sanjay Kumar conducted extensive search operations in Mohali, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Jaipur, after which Monu was arrested.

GRP in-charge said that Chopra was a car dealer and Monu was his confidant, who used to collect money from the tricity on his behalf.

“Monu was presented before a court and taken into remand. So far, it has come to light that he had a grudge against Chopra over some old argument. We will probe on all angles including monetary and others,” he added.