Karnal: Consumers make a beeline for LPG refill

Escalating conflict in West Asia has triggered panic among local residents, resulting in long queues outside gas agencies since early morning on Thursday. A reported failure in the online LPG booking system also led to chaos at several gas agencies. Many households have also complained of not getting an OTP after making their bookings on call. The prevailing situation has also an effect on commercial establishments that operate largely on commercial LPG cylinders. (HT Photo)

Ishaan Sharma, standing outside a gas agency near Hansi Chowk in Karnal since 8 am said that even after waiting for four hours, there was no clarity if he will get a cylinder or not. Similarly, Sakshi Bhatnagar, a local resident said that she booked a cylinder on call on Tuesday, but was yet to receive any OTP, which has to be shared during the delivery.

The prevailing situation has also an effect on commercial establishments that operate largely on commercial LPG cylinders. Several owners of dhabas and restaurants were reportedly struggling to arrange even the household cylinders to keep their business afloat. Many locals have also alleged high prices of commercial cylinders being sold illegally at triple the actual price.

Anshu Sharma, manager at a restaurant in Kurukshetra said they have already started exploring alternative options like coal, induction and microwave, if the situation doesn’t improve.

Karnal district food and supply controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar held a meeting with petroleum dealers and LPG agency holders, directing them to submit their stock report to the department on a daily basis. Kumar said that the owners of petrol pumps have also been directed to ensure the smooth supply of fuels and those who were found violating the directions would face action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Kaithal DC Aparajita said that there was no shortage of LPG gas, petrol, and diesel in the district. “The only issue is the OTP-related booking process, which is being addressed urgently and has been informed to the senior officials already. The public must not panic and not pay attention to any rumors,” she added.

No shortage of petrol, diesel, domestic LPG: Haryana govt

Chandigarh Haryana minister of state for food and civil supplies Rajesh Nagar said that the supply of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG in the state is completely normal. The minister warned that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours and indulging in black marketing.

Nagar said that the major oil companies—Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)—have adequate stock available. “The supply of LPG is being received continuously, ensuring that consumers do not face any shortage. We are monitoring the situation round the clock to maintain complete coordination between demand and supply.”

The minister said that there has been a “temporary disruption” in the supply of commercial cylinders, which will also be resolved soon. “However, the supply of commercial cylinders is being ensured to educational institutions, hospitals and establishments associated with other essential services on priority basis,” Nagar added.