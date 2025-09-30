Karnal: Deepender seeks ₹1000 per quintal bonus for farmers

Rohtak MP Deepinder Hooda on Monday demanded that the state government should provide a bonus of ₹1000 per quintal to the farmers to help them recover from their losses. The MP said that during the assembly elections, public sentiment was overwhelmingly in favour of the Congress, and people wanted a Congress government in the state. (HT File)

The MP was in Kurukshetra to inaugurate the District Congress Committee office in the presence of district president Meva Singh, MLAs Ashok Arora (Thanesar) and Ramkaran Kala (Shahbad).

Speaking to the media, Hooda said that the farmers of the state were already facing natural disasters and administrative neglect in the form of floods and waterlogging.

“In such a situation, what else could the farmers do but protest? The government did not conduct any special crop assessment nor provide any special compensation. They have no answer other than opening a compensation portal. During the UPA government, a bonus was always given along with the MSP. The state government should provide a bonus of ₹1000 per quintal to the farmers to help them recover from their losses,” he said.

The lawmaker said that until 2014, under the Congress government, farmers in Haryana received double the compensation compared to Punjab.

“At that time, Punjab provided ₹5,000 and Haryana ₹10,000 per acre, which was the highest in the country. Not only that, during the Congress government, compensation was also given for damage to tube wells, borewells, and livestock. Today, 11 years later, under the BJP government, the situation is reversed, and Punjab is providing double the compensation compared to Haryana. Punjab is offering a minimum of ₹20,000, while the BJP government in Haryana is starting with just ₹7,000,” Hooda claimed.

He also stated that he himself had demanded a minimum compensation of ₹70,000 per acre for crop losses, and had also demanded that damage to houses, shops, tube wells, borewells, etc., be included in the survey. However, the government ignored the farmers’ problems, Hooda said.

The MP further said that during the assembly elections, public sentiment was overwhelmingly in favour of the Congress, and people wanted a Congress government in the state.

“However, the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, resorted to all sorts of illegal tactics to grab power. There were widespread irregularities in the Haryana elections as well, with large-scale vote rigging and manipulation of voter lists. Leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi, exposed this vote rigging with evidence before the nation,” he added.