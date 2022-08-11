Karnal depot holder’s licence suspended for forcing people to buy Tricolour with ration
The Haryana food and supplies department has suspended the licence of a ration depot holder in Karnal after a video of him went viral in which he was found forcing people to buy the national flag at ₹20 with the ration under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said action had been taken against a depot holder at Chirao-Hemda village, who misled ration card holders regarding the sale of Tricolour and his licence has been cancelled.
As per the copy of the orders, Karnal district food and supply controller (DFSC) Kushal Boora said action was taken against Dinesh Kumar, a depot holder attached with Chirao-Hemda village under the Nissing block, for forcing ration card holders to buy the national flag along with ration in the violation of the PDS Control Order, 2009, and the NFSA Act, 2013.
He said soon after the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration, action was taken.
The deputy commissioner has appealed to the public that if any person misleads by doing such things, they should inform the district administration. He said people can voluntarily buy the flag from fair price shops and other outlets at a price of just ₹20 and for the convenience of the public, 88,400 flags have been provided by the administration to depot holders.
The administration swung into action after local mediapersons went to Hemda village on Monday after the beneficiaries raised the issue and the ration depot holder admitted that he was charging ₹20 for a flag.
Even BJP MP Varun Gandhi also tweeted the video saying, “It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy the Tricolour or their share of ration is being deducted instead.”
“It is shameful to collect the price of the Tricolor that resides in the heart of every Indian by snatching the morsel of the poor,” he added.
PMRDA holds meeting ahead of starting flyover work at university chowk
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority Wednesday evening held a meeting ahead of the flyover work at Savitribai Phule University chowk planned from August 17. The traffic police demanded that necessary changes be made to the traffic before starting the flyover work at the busy chowk. The PMRDA had demolished the flyover at the university chowk two years ago and now, the new flyover is coming up with the metro.
Light rainfall in Pune till August 15
The India Meteorological Department has forecasted light rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, till August 15. The weather department has released no warnings for Pune city and ghat regions from August 12 onwards. For August 12, IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall for Pune city and isolated heavy rainfall for ghat regions. From August 13 to August 15, light rains are very likely for Pune city.
Water discharged from Khadakwasla and Panshet dams, citizens cautioned
With the city receiving continuous rain for the last two days, the water level in all four dams – Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon has gone up. As a result, the state irrigation department has released water from Khadakwasala and Panshet dams as both have been filled to 100% capacity. Water from both dams was released at noon on Thursday. The irrigation department has advised citizens to stay away from the river bed.
Residents oppose Navi Mumbai civic body’s action of relocating stray dogs
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation veterinary department capturing and relocating six sterilised stray dogs from Seawoods Estates Limited has come under the scanner of animal lovers including the trustee of People for Animals (POA), Ambika Shukla. Individual complaints, too, have been raised by feeders with the Animal Welfare Board of India. Likewise, an affidavit is also to be filed with the Supreme Court. Municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, has sought a reply from the officer.
ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon
Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government's resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation's petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow.
