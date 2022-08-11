Karnal depot holder’s licence suspended for forcing people to buy Tricolour with ration

The Haryana food and supplies department has suspended the licence of a ration depot holder in Karnal after a video of him went viral in which he was found forcing people to buy the national flag at ₹20 with the ration under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said action had been taken against a depot holder at Chirao-Hemda village, who misled ration card holders regarding the sale of Tricolour and his licence has been cancelled.

As per the copy of the orders, Karnal district food and supply controller (DFSC) Kushal Boora said action was taken against Dinesh Kumar, a depot holder attached with Chirao-Hemda village under the Nissing block, for forcing ration card holders to buy the national flag along with ration in the violation of the PDS Control Order, 2009, and the NFSA Act, 2013.

He said soon after the matter was brought to the notice of the district administration, action was taken.

The deputy commissioner has appealed to the public that if any person misleads by doing such things, they should inform the district administration. He said people can voluntarily buy the flag from fair price shops and other outlets at a price of just ₹20 and for the convenience of the public, 88,400 flags have been provided by the administration to depot holders.

The administration swung into action after local mediapersons went to Hemda village on Monday after the beneficiaries raised the issue and the ration depot holder admitted that he was charging ₹20 for a flag.

Even BJP MP Varun Gandhi also tweeted the video saying, “It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy the Tricolour or their share of ration is being deducted instead.”

“It is shameful to collect the price of the Tricolor that resides in the heart of every Indian by snatching the morsel of the poor,” he added.

