Karnal diarrhoea outbreak: Water samples from Kunjpura block fail quality test for 2nd time

A day after residents of Kunjpura block staged a dharna blocking a major road in Karnal against contaminated water supply, officials on Friday said five water samples from the area failed the quality test for the second time. Dr Sandeep Abrol, senior medical officer at the CHC, said they first sent five samples of the water on Monday that failed tests, followed by five more that were also found to be unfit for drinking on Friday. (HT File)

As per information, the cases of diarrhoea started on Monday in the town due to the mixing of sewage water with a pipeline supplying drinking water.

Health officials said the outbreak of the disease peaked on Wednesday and Thursday as patients thronged to the community health centre (CHC), while several were referred to various hospitals due to their severity.

They said nearly 25 patients were undergoing treatment at the CHC, four at the district civil hospital and some unconfirmed number of patients at Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital as well.

“Now, we have sent some more samples on Thursday and Friday. We are expecting better results as efforts have been made by the departments concerned. So far, we have reported 55 cases, following which door-to-door surveys were conducted and ORS were distributed. We have advised the households to drink boiled water. We have also come across five deaths during the period and the causes are being verified,” he added.