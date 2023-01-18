Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal: Fire triggered by LPG cylinder blast leaves 14 injured

Karnal: Fire triggered by LPG cylinder blast leaves 14 injured

Updated on Jan 18, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Nine-year-old whose birthday celebrations were underway when the mishap took place among the injured

The injured in the Karnal cylinder blast are admitted at a private hospital, where they are said to be stable.
The injured in the Karnal cylinder blast are admitted at a private hospital, where they are said to be stable. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

As many as 14 people, including a nine-year-old boy and a woman, suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded during a birthday party in Bhola Khalsa village of Karnal, police said on Thursday.

The injured have been identified as Rajinder, Chindo Devi, Aviraj, Punit and Desraj. They sustained burn injuries and have been admitted at a private hospital in Karnal, where their condition is said to be stable.

As per information, the incident took place on Thursday morning when Sompal, a resident, had organised a birthday party for his nine-year-old son.

Eyewitnesses told police that a cylinder caught fire after a gas leak, after which the entire venue was engulfed in the blaze.

Most of the injured are relatives and guests of Sompal.

Police said investigation is on in the matter.

This is the second such incident reported in the region in less than a week as six members of a family were burnt alive in their one-room house in fire triggered by leakage in LPG cylinder in Tehsil camp locality of Panipat city on January 12.

Story Saved
