Karnal girl qualifies for World University Games 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 16, 2025 06:22 AM IST

Rishita is a gold medallist of the All-India University Games 2024 Taekwondo Championship held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Native of Karnal Rishita Dang has qualified for the 2025 World University Games which will be held in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany from July 16 to 27, 2025.

Rishita Dang (HT Photo)
Rishita Dang (HT Photo)

She is a student at Christ University, Bangalore and pursuing her carrier in Media and Public Affairs.

She is a student at Christ University, Bangalore and pursuing her carrier in Media and Public Affairs.

Rishita’s coach Champions Academy of Taekwondo director Manish Kumar Ray, sports coach Vivek Sain and Head of the Physical Department Somya said that it was a proud moment for the nation and the university.

Her father, Ajay Dang, also a black Belt in Taekwondo, said that Rishita has worked very hard to reach this level and we hope with everyone’s blessing she will achieve her dreams.

