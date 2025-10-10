Karnal: HSGMC president hits back at rebels seeking his resignation

Days after several elected members of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) demanded the resignation of their president Jagdish Singh Jhinda, the panel chief on Thursday hit-out at them and said that they were upset after he stopped the misuse of public donations since taking over the post. On Tuesday, as many as 17 HSGMC members decided to withdraw their support from Jhinda, demanding that he resign or call a general house meeting to prove majority (HT File)

Jhinda, an elected member from Karnal’s Assandh, was chosen to lead the body in May this year, months after a fractured mandate was delivered in the debut elections held in January.

This is for the first time that the president is facing heat from a section of members of the 49-member house and have been asked to resign on “moral grounds”.

On Tuesday, as many as 17 HSGMC members decided to withdraw their support from Jhinda, demanding that he resign or call a general house meeting to prove majority.

The meeting was chaired by junior vice-president Gurbir Singh Talakaur at the HSGMC headquarters, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Chhevin, in Kurukshetra and attended by several members along with chairman of the Dharam Parchar Committee, Baljit Singh Daduwal.

The members, who also submitted a written memorandum with 17 signatures, accused Jhinda of autocratic and arrogant behaviour, who was also violating the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 2014.

Reacting to the development, Jhinda said that he came to know about the meeting through media reports and termed most of the participants as “defaulters”.

“I knew this was going to happen since I started taking strict action against the misuse of public donation and misappropriation of other funds. Most of the members who attended the meeting, contested elections just to ‘loot the golak’ and have so far failed to do so,” Jhinda told the Hindustan Times.

When asked if he will call a meeting, the president said, “We will convene it when required, not on the demand of the members, who have lost respect in the eyes of the community. I’ve the majority and if they doubt so, they can approach the court.”