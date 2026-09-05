Karnal IG, SP among 28 IPS officers shifted

Transfers of IPS and HPS Officers The Haryana government late on Thursday shifted 29 IPS officers and an HPS officer, including Karnal Range inspector general (IG) Ashok Kumar and superintendent of police (SP) Narender Bijarniya.Kumar and Bijarniya’s transfer comes amid vehement protests by Ror community members alleging fake double encounter of two youths in Karnal by cops on August 7. Ashok Kumar has been posted as the IG, Police Training College in Sunaria, while Bijarniya will serve as SP, Special Task Force (Headquarters). (HT File)

According to police, the duo was involved in killing of a 27-year-old man. In orders issued by home department additional chief secretary Sudhir Rajpal, 2006-batch IPS officer Ashwin Shenvi has been posted as the new Karnal IG. Shenvi, who returns from central deputation at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will also hold additional charge of IGP, Haryana Armed Police (HAP) in Karnal’s Madhuban. Meanwhile, 2015-batch IPS officer Karan Goel has been transferred from the post of deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Gurugram, to SP, Karnal.

Ashok Kumar has been sent to the Police Training College in Sunaria, while Bijarniya will serve as SP, Special Task Force (Headquarters).

Uproar over shootout

Police say Karnal resident Veeru Valmiki was killed by two motorcycle-borne men in Karnal on August 5, following an alleged social media confrontation with a gangster. The murder triggered anger among members of the Valmiki community and his family, who staged a protest the following day and refused to lift his body while demanding action against those responsible. Hours later, during the midnight of August 7, Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal and a Ror community youth, and Birbal, from Matarwa Kheri village of Kaithal, were killed in a police encounter near Goghripur village. Police claimed that the two were connected to Veeru’s murder.

However, the Ror community dubbed the encounter as fake and questioned the circumstances surrounding the entire case. They demanded a high-level probe by the CBI, an apology from Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand for his controversial statements, and transfer and disciplinary action against the police personnel responsible.A few days later, the state government handed over the investigation of the encounter case lodged at Madhuban police station to the state Crime Branch, led by additional director general of police (ADGP) Sanjay Kumar.On August 30, MLA Anand apologised to the Ror community for his statements after Union minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar intervened to resolve the deadlock.

On Thursday, Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh Pundri called a meeting for Saturday to discuss their next course of action, just hours before the transfer orders were issued.

Police chiefs of five districts reshuffled

According to the orders issued by the home department, additional director general of police (ADGP), modernisation and welfare, Amitabh Singh Dhillon was given the additional charge of ADGP, ERSS and traffic and highways.

ADGP, administration, Vikas Arora was given additional charge of cyber, telecom and IT and director, state crime records bureau. SP Palwal Nitish Agarwal was posted as DCP, crime, Gurugram. DCP east, Sonepat, Medha Bhushan replaced Agarwal as SP, Palwal. Deepti Garg was posted as SP, Panipat while Mayank Mishra was posted as SP, Bhiwani. DCP Manesar, Parbina P was posted as SP, Narnaul.