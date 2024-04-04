 Karnal jail inmate, kin booked after video uploaded on Instagram - Hindustan Times
Karnal jail inmate, kin booked after video uploaded on Instagram

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Apr 04, 2024 09:10 AM IST

The case was registered on Tuesday at Ram Nagar police station after a preliminary probe was carried out by the police based on a letter received from director general prisons that carried its own probe.

Days after images and video of a jail premises were uploaded on Instagram, the Karnal police have booked an inmate, his son and others under charges of the Prisons Act and the IT Act.

(HT File)
Days after images and video of a jail premises were uploaded on Instagram, the Karnal police have booked an inmate, his son and others under charges of the Prisons Act and the IT Act. (HT File)

The accused were Prasann alias Lambu, a native of Panipat and his son, who is yet to be identified.

The case was registered on Tuesday at Ram Nagar police station after a preliminary probe was carried out by the police based on a letter received from director general prisons that carried its own probe.

As per the FIR, Lambu has been an inmate at jails in Karnal, Gurugram, Jind, Rohtak and Ambala.

“During video call with his family through an app, his son uploaded the images and video of a jail. Taking cognisance, the DG ordered a probe, during which the inmate accepted that the video was uploaded by his son,” it reads.

SHO Sushil Kumar said, “It was told that all the inmates are provided the facility of audio and video call with the family through Phoenix app. It has been alleged that during such a call, the image and video was captured that is being probed.”

