Karnal: Lessons from Gita so relatable even today, says Khattar

Addressing the Sant Sammelan at Kurukshetra, Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that Gita is a way of life and a source of peace. Khattar was the chief guest at the Sammelan held at Purushottampura Bagh of Brahma Sarovar during the ongoing Gita Mahotsav. (HT Photo)

“Lord Krishna delivered the message of the Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Mahabharata on the sacred land of Kurukshetra. This message is as relevant today as it was then. The source of peace provided on the battlefield makes the Gita a unique text in the world,” Khattar said.

Khattar was the chief guest at the Sammelan held at Purushottampura Bagh of Brahma Sarovar during the ongoing Gita Mahotsav, along with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh’s tourism minister Dharmender Singh Lodhi, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Maharaj of Junagadh Akhara and others.

Khattar said that the festival which started as a local fest, is now being organised in various states of India and even abroad, spreading the teachings of the Gita worldwide. “Additionally, every district in Haryana now celebrates the Gita Mahotsav for three days,” Khattar added.

“Gita’s message is relevant for those in politics. Fulfilling one’s duty is the essence of politics. If we follow our dharma, everything will automatically fall into place. Working with society is the duty of those in politics, and that elections are like war, where the goal is to ensure the victory of justice,” the Union minister said.

Speaking at the occasion, Dhami said that the teachings of Gita, delivered by Lord Krishna from the sacred land of Kurukshetra, are the eternal wisdom of humanity.

He added that Kurukshetra is not just a region, but has become renowned worldwide as the International Land of the Gita, where the teachings delivered by Lord Krishna continue to guide humanity in the right direction even today.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttarakhand government is working to preserve the culture and traditional heritage of Devbhoomi. In Uttarakhand, reciting a verse from the Gita has been made compulsory in schools every day and has also been included in the curriculum,” Dhami said.

Swami Gyananand said that the path to world peace and goodwill lies in the knowledge contained in the Gita that teaches us to live life with equanimity, free from hatred, fear and attachment, which is very essential for global unity.

He said that on December 1, a global Gita recitation will be organised in Keshav Park, in which 21,000 children will recite Gita together. The Gita will be recited together for 1 minute at 11 am.

Later, Khattar inaugurated the three-day district-level Gita Mahotsav programme at Mangalsen Auditorium and exhibitions organised by various departments.