Karnal man found dead, two booked

: A 22-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries at a cremation ground in Phoosgarh village of Karnal district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Kalwehri village in the district.

Ramphal, incharge of sector 32-33 police station, said that a case has been registered against two persons under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been started.

The body had multiple injuries and one eye was also damaged with a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that the body was spotted by a garbage picker.

Police also recovered some intoxicant injunctions from the spot. Family members said the deceased was a drug addict.