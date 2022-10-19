Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man found dead, two booked

Karnal man found dead, two booked

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 06:28 PM IST

The body had multiple injuries and one eye was also damaged with a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that the body was spotted by a garbage picker

Karnal man found dead, two booked
Karnal man found dead, two booked
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 22-year-old man was found dead with multiple injuries at a cremation ground in Phoosgarh village of Karnal district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin Kumar, a resident of Kalwehri village in the district.

Ramphal, incharge of sector 32-33 police station, said that a case has been registered against two persons under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation has been started.

The body had multiple injuries and one eye was also damaged with a sharp-edged weapon, police said, adding that the body was spotted by a garbage picker.

Police also recovered some intoxicant injunctions from the spot. Family members said the deceased was a drug addict.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out