Karnal man found murdered in cremation ground

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:59 AM IST

The man found murdered in cremation ground has been identified as Ranjeet Singh of Karnal village. The family members termed it a murder case and demanded the police to arrest the accused.

A 35-year-old man was found murdered in a cremation ground at Garhi Khajur village in Karnal district, the police said on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 35-year-old man was found murdered in a cremation ground at Garhi Khajur village in Karnal district, the police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjeet Singh of the same village. The family members termed it a murder case and demanded the police to arrest the accused.

Soon after getting the information, a police team reached the spot and the body was sent for the post-mortem examination. The police said the actual cause of the death is yet to be ascertained but on the complaint of family members, the police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons.

The family members told the police that the deceased was a labourer and lived in the temple situated near the cremation ground.

Gharaunda police station in-charge Deepak Kumar said the body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. The cause of the death will be ascertained in the post-mortem report and the investigation is going on, he added.

Saturday, December 10, 2022
