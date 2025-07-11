Karnal MC attaches six properties for tax default

Officials of the Karnal municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday attached six commercial properties of the city on which ₹26.83 lakh property tax was pending. Officials of the Karnal municipal corporation sealing a property on Thursday. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Vaishali Sharma said that these properties have been attached under Section 130 of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994.

Giving information about the action, she said that the MC teams were to attach 15 properties on the day, of which action was taken on six of them, while eight property owners handed over cheques of nearly ₹47 lakh to the team on the spot to avoid attachment action.

Apart from this, an animal dairy near the railway line of Ram Nagar has asked for one day’s time to pay property tax of ₹4.18 lakh.

The commissioner said that apart from this, property tax of ₹34 lakh has also been deposited by the fisheries department’s Karnal office and a property owner in Sector-32 has also deposited ₹13.70 lakh pending dues.

“A total of ₹1.40 crore has been recovered as property tax in two days, Wednesday and Thursday, out of which ₹1.2 crore has been deposited in the MC treasury on Thursday,” she said.