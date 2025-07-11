Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnal MC attaches six properties for tax default

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 07:16 AM IST

MC commissioner Vaishali Sharma said that these properties have been attached under Section 130 of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994.

Officials of the Karnal municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday attached six commercial properties of the city on which 26.83 lakh property tax was pending.

Officials of the Karnal municipal corporation sealing a property on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Officials of the Karnal municipal corporation sealing a property on Thursday. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Vaishali Sharma said that these properties have been attached under Section 130 of Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994.

Giving information about the action, she said that the MC teams were to attach 15 properties on the day, of which action was taken on six of them, while eight property owners handed over cheques of nearly 47 lakh to the team on the spot to avoid attachment action.

Apart from this, an animal dairy near the railway line of Ram Nagar has asked for one day’s time to pay property tax of 4.18 lakh.

The commissioner said that apart from this, property tax of 34 lakh has also been deposited by the fisheries department’s Karnal office and a property owner in Sector-32 has also deposited 13.70 lakh pending dues.

“A total of 1.40 crore has been recovered as property tax in two days, Wednesday and Thursday, out of which 1.2 crore has been deposited in the MC treasury on Thursday,” she said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Karnal MC attaches six properties for tax default
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On