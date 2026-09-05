Karnal: NDRI develops tech to double shelf life of paneer

The ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), Karnal, has made a breakthrough in the dairy sector, by extending the shelf life of paneer from the current around 8-10 days to at least 20 days, through an innovative antimicrobial coagulant formulation (AMCF). Pradip Behare from the NDRI’s dairy microbiology division developed the AMCF technology, which has been granted a patent. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the patented technology has demonstrated the potential to extend the shelf life of paneer by more than 10 days, while retaining its desirable taste, texture and overall quality.

Pradip Behare from the NDRI’s dairy microbiology division developed the AMCF technology, which has been granted a patent.

Officials said the innovation is ready for commercialisation and will soon be available to the dairy sector for its market use.

Director Dheer Singh said the development represents an important advancement in enhancing paneer’s quality, storage stability and marketability.

“The extended shelf life can provide greater flexibility in handling, transporting, and marketing paneer, while supporting wider availability of good-quality paneer to consumers. The technology has strong potential for adoption by dairy processors and small-scale dairy entrepreneurs,” the director said.

He further said that its application can reduce product wastage, improve market reach, and add greater value to the dairy sector.

Pradip Behare said the innovation offers a practical and flexible approach to improving the storage stability and microbial quality of paneer, with promising scope for technology transfer, commercialisation and wider application in the dairy industry.

He said that the formulation provides both coagulating and antimicrobial functionality and can be used during paneer manufacture as well as through a dipping treatment.