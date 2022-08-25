Karnal ration depot holder booked for creating bogus beneficiaries
The Karnal police have booked a ration depot holder and two of his nominees for an alleged ration scam of ₹23 lakh by creating 44 bogus BPL ration cards.
As per the police, the FIR was registered following an investigation by assistant food and supply officer Rajender Jaglan.
During the investigation, it was found that depot holder Bharat Bhushan of Ram Nagar had made 44 bogus BPL ration cards, including 10 SBPL, nine CBPL and 25 AAY cards, and made them beneficiaries of the monthly ration thus siphoning off 16.81 quintals of sugar, 7.15 quintals of salt, 96.05 quintals of PMGKAY wheat, 2317 litres of mustard oil, 389.05 quintals of flour, 95.90 quintals of wheat, 66kg onion and 1.19 quintals of pulses. The total value of the stolen ration was ₹22.71 lakh, reads the FIR.
Monu Sethi a resident of the Prem Nagar locality of Karnal city had filed a complaint to the district food and supplies controller accusing the depot holder of stealing ration by creating bogus ration cards.
However, the allegations were also made that the depot holder even harassed women beneficiaries when they came to collect ration. But the police did not add any such Section in the FIR and the accused has been booked Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.
Ramphal, in-charge of Sector 32-33 police station of Karnal, said that a case has been registered against the depot holder and his two nominees and the police investigation is on.
Man bringing banned pills into Ludhiana, lands in police net
Two days after Sahnewal police busted an inter-state drug nexus with the arrest of three drug peddlers, another accused landed in police net late on Tuesday. Police recovered 1.32 lakh intoxicant pills from the possession of the accused, who was hiding them in a secret compartment inside the truck's fuel tank. The accused, Baljit Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Tapinder Singh, all residents of Sahnewal, were arrested at the Delhi road following a tip-off.
Fearing disruption of business, Ludhiana furniture traders protest against flyover design
Already running behind schedule, the project to construct an elevated road from Samrala chowk leading up to Ferozepur road has hit a roadblock with furniture traders near Bharat Nagar Chowk on Wednesday taking to streets against the design of the elevated road portion — flyover — being constructed in the vicinity. Meetings with legislators, National Highway Authority of India and district administration officials have failed to resolve the stand-off.
40 teams formed in Bhiwani to tackle lumpy skin disease in cattle
The animal husbandry and dairying department has formed 40 teams in Bhiwani to tackle the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle in the district. Bhiwani deputy director (animal husbandry and dairying department) Jaswant said these teams will look after the vaccination process and treat the infected cattle. “We have vaccinated 22,000 cattle in the district and nearly 55,000 goat pox vaccines will be delivered in one or two days,” he added.
Jewellery worth ₹20L stolen from shop near Ludhiana’s Samrala Chowk
Unidentified persons burgled a jewellery shop located in Guru Arjun Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana and fled with gold jewellery during the wee hours on Wednesday. The burglars also decamped with the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed inside the shop, leaving no means for their identification. Father, aide held for pushing minor into prostitution Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested two persons, including the victim's father, for allegedly pushing a minor into prostitution.
ASI, patwari land in Haryana Vigilance Bureau net while taking bribe
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested two government officials red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 as bribes, respectively, and both the accused were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The VB team caught ASI Dharampal in Hisar while allegedly accepting Rs 15,000 as a bribe from complainant Dinesh Kumar of Mirchpur village now living at Sanjay Nagar in Hisar.
