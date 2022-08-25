Karnal ration depot holder booked for creating bogus beneficiaries

The Karnal police have booked a ration depot holder and two of his nominees for an alleged ration scam of ₹23 lakh by creating 44 bogus BPL ration cards.

As per the police, the FIR was registered following an investigation by assistant food and supply officer Rajender Jaglan.

During the investigation, it was found that depot holder Bharat Bhushan of Ram Nagar had made 44 bogus BPL ration cards, including 10 SBPL, nine CBPL and 25 AAY cards, and made them beneficiaries of the monthly ration thus siphoning off 16.81 quintals of sugar, 7.15 quintals of salt, 96.05 quintals of PMGKAY wheat, 2317 litres of mustard oil, 389.05 quintals of flour, 95.90 quintals of wheat, 66kg onion and 1.19 quintals of pulses. The total value of the stolen ration was ₹22.71 lakh, reads the FIR.

Monu Sethi a resident of the Prem Nagar locality of Karnal city had filed a complaint to the district food and supplies controller accusing the depot holder of stealing ration by creating bogus ration cards.

However, the allegations were also made that the depot holder even harassed women beneficiaries when they came to collect ration. But the police did not add any such Section in the FIR and the accused has been booked Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ramphal, in-charge of Sector 32-33 police station of Karnal, said that a case has been registered against the depot holder and his two nominees and the police investigation is on.